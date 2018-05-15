Nintendo is bringing back a classic console (again).

Nintendo announced Monday it will bring back the NES Classic Edition beginning on June 29. The company said it expects the device to be available through the end of the year.

The new system will be $59.99, how much it cost when it originally launched in November 2016.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The NES Classic arrived to much fanfare. The device sold 2.3 million units in six months, according to Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime, who spoke with Gamespot about the device. He said Nintendo underestimated how many devices it needed to please the market.

The company didn’t make more versions of the console at the time because "We've got a lot going on right now and we don't have unlimited resources,” he told Time.

In fact, as the Deseret News reported, the NES Classic sold out rather quickly compared to other gaming systems. Nintendo decided to discontinue the device because there weren’t enough to sell.

Nintendo launched the Super Nintendo Classic a year later. The new device came with 21 games that originated on the SNES, including “Super Mario World,” “Super Mario Kart” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.”

According to The Verge, Nintendo recently launched a new subscription service called Nintendo Switch Online, which will cost $3.99 a month (or $7.99 for three months, $19.99 for one year).

The service will allow gamers to play retro games like “Splatoon 2,” “Arms” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” online, among others.