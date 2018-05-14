Actor Woody Harrelson recently talked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” about religious experiences he had while in college.

Harrelson, who visited the show last week to promote his upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” said he attended a Presbyterian college, Hanover College, to study theology and consider entering the ministry, Relevant magazine reported.

At Hanover he met U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

“I knew him!” Harrelson said. “We were both very religious.”

Harrelson said Pence “was involved with the, you know, church activities.”

He added, “I remember I actually quite liked him. I thought he was a pretty good guy. He was very religious, very committed.”

Harrelson said he studied the Bible pretty thoroughly in college until he suffered a faith crisis, deciding to put religious studies “on hold.”

Now, he studies all forms of religion.

Watch the interview below.

Harrelson admitted, however, that he wasn’t sure if he and Pence would get along now.

“So, you know, seeing as how I’m not quite in that ballpark now, I don’t know how we’d get along, cause I think he’s still quite religious,” Harrelson said, according to Fox News. “Just a whole different brand of religious, that kind of fervor that you really don’t want.”