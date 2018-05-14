Anyone who visited a Chili’s restaurant recently will want to double-check their credit card statements.

As USA Today reported, Chili's announced last week that hackers feasted on the credit and debit card information of its customers. The company did not reveal which restaurants were impacted by the breach.

Officials said the hack happened between March and April.

"We sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected and assure you we are working diligently to resolve this incident," said Chili’s parent company Brinker International in a statement.

Chili’s first learned of the breach last Friday. It will now work with a third-party company to see how many customers were specifically affected.

"Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate. We are working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those guests who may have been impacted," Brinker International said.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

Chili’s does not collect Social Security numbers, dates of birth or federal and state identification numbers, according to CNBC. Officials maintain the hackers likely secured customers' credit and debit card information and first and last names.

The company suggests customers monitor their credit card and debit card information to see if it has been misused.

Data breaches continue to be a common occurrence. Equifax, Uber, Delta and Under Armour were all hacked within the last year, exposing millions of customers’ data to hackers. That’s not even including data brokerage, as seen in the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy when more than 87 million people’s data was improperly sold to a data firm.