SALT LAKE CITY — The national leadership of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will meet Thursday with LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors.

The meeting with the First Presidency at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square is part of the NAACP leadership's visit to church headquarters.

Following the meeting, leaders of both organizations will make a joint statement to the media, according to a media advisory released by the church on Monday morning.