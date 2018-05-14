We now know where Jon Favreau’s new Star Wars live-action TV show will take place in the "Star Wars" timeline.

Multiple reports indicate the show will occur between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”

Favreau told Nerdist editor Dan Casey that the show will happen seven years after the Battle of Yavin in “A New Hope" (or three years after the Battle of Endor in "Return of the Jedi").

Casey's original tweet says seven years after the Battle of Endor, but video footage of the interview shows it will be seven years after the Battle of Yavin, according to Club Jade.

The new show will include motion-capture technology he previously used in “The Jungle Book.”

According to The Verge, the 30-year gap between the original and sequel trilogy is an open book to be exploited for different shows and movies.

Last month, Lucasfilm announced a new animated series based on the Star Wars universe called Star Wars Resistance, which will similarly take place between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens,” per the Deseret News.

Before Disney bought Lucasfilm, plenty of expanded universe novels covered the time period. But Disney decided to wipe away all that history when it bought Lucasfilm.

“This news means that the show will be completely different from the long-developed live-action show from George Lucas,” according to The Verge. “That project was first announced in 2005 and would have been set in the underworld of the galactic capital, Coruscant, sometime between ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘A New Hope.’ In this new setting, Favreau will likely be able to explore the rise of the First Order along with the other major developments that led to the events of the sequel trilogy.”

Favreau’s new show will launch on Disney’s new streaming service, expected to debut in fall 2019. The service will include a number of projects from Marvel and Star Wars.