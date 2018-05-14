SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a Sevier County man after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against an undisclosed school.

Parker David Martin, 20, was arrested for investigation of threat of terrorism.

According to Salina police, at about 8 p.m. Sunday, a Snapchat post "of a picture of a very large military type bullet along with the caption, 'don't go to school tomorrow,'" was reported. "No specific schools were targeted or mentioned."

A concerned mother was the one who notified police.

"She then advised me that she was scared because she knew that the suspect lived in Salina and that she had kids in the school system," an officer wrote in the jail booking statement.

The officer then looked at Martin's Facebook page.

"I discovered his page, which had a quote in his cover photo that stated, 'My mother ALWAYS used to tell me: If you can't find something to LIVE for, you BEST find something to DIE for,'" the report states.

Police had the mother's student send Martin a message on Snapchat.

"She then asked him, 'Why did you send a pic of a bullet?' He sent the response, 'I'm lost,'" according to the report.

Police determined Martin was staying at a motel and then found him at work at a fast-food restaurant, the report states.

"The suspect asked if we were there to talk with him about the bullet post. Officer Harwood advised him that it was, then asked him why he posted it and what school was he talking about. The suspect stated that it was just a joke, kind of like when people post the same thing but with a picture of a Lego gun, or a squirt gun," according to the report.

Police concluded the post was a hoax; however, Martin was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of the felony charge.