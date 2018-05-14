SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Monday against a man accused of breaking into the LDS temple in St. George over the weekend and causing extensive damage.

Charles Gregory Logan, 22, of St. George, is charged in 5th District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Logan allegedly entered the St. George temple by breaking a window.

Logan was first spotted by a woman working in the temple who "had observed an individual in dark clothing smashing a chair and table in the female dressing room. The individual then ran out of the dressing room to a stairwell," according to charging documents.

Another temple worker soon ran to the lobby explaining that a man was on the top floor "fighting with temple staff," the charges state. When police reached the fifth floor, they "found the individual, later identified as Charles Logan, wrestling on the ground with two temple workers."

Police learned that when the two temple workers grabbed Logan "to try to control him from preventing further damage … Charles placed (one worker) in a headlock causing a slight cut to (his) left ear," according to the charges.

When the officers attempted to take Logan into custody, "Charles refused several commands to stop resisting and actively resisted attempts to place him into handcuffs. After a few minutes of struggling with Charles, he was taken into custody," investigators wrote.

After he was arrested, detectives began assessing the damage in the temple. After Logan smashed a window leading into the female dressing room, "he proceeded to break several chairs and a glass table. Charles made his way up the stairs to the fourth and fifth floors where he caused extensive damage to chairs, windows, tables, lamps, and smeared blood throughout the area.

"Estimated damages to the building and property are approximately $10,000 to $15,000," the charges state.

The incident briefly disrupted temple operations, including one endowment session that had to be canceled, according to a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In September, Logan pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia possession, according to court records. He was placed on probation. During a review hearing on April 30, the court noted that Logan submitted a copy of an assessment from Lions Gate Recovery and was ordered to take a "Prime For Life" course, according to court records.

Last June, Logan took a plea in abeyance for marijuana possession.