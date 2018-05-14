PROVO — The girlfriend of a man accused of killing a young Eureka couple and throwing their bodies into an abandoned mine, has reached a plea deal in her drug case.

Morgan Reannon Henderson, 34, of Mammoth, Juab County, was charged in March in 6th District Court with 10 counts of drug and weapons-related charges.

Last week, Henderson pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; unlawful possession of a weapon and drug possession, class A misdemeanors; driving on a denied license, a class B misdemeanor; and having an open container while driving, a class C misdemeanor.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on June 20.

Henderson still faces two counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, in 4th District Court for her role in allegedly covering up the deaths of Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17.

Henderson's boyfriend, Jerrod Baum, 41, is accused of tying up Powell and Otteson, slitting their throats and dumping their bodies in the abandoned Tintic Standard No. 2 mine on Dec. 30. Baum faces two counts of aggravated murder and could receive the death penalty if convicted.

Police first interviewed Henderson and Baum on Jan. 9. At that time, Henderson "denied any knowledge about the whereabouts of the missing teens," charging documents state. On Jan. 25, Henderson again "denied any knowledge of the missing teens."

Two months later, on March 24, Henderson was pulled over in Sanpete County and arrested for investigation of drug and weapons charges. The next day while being interviewed at the sheriff's office, she provided a different story.

"She admitted to police that she had withheld knowledge about the disappearance of the teens and that she had in fact been present when they were murdered by her boyfriend Jerrod Baum," according to court documents.

Authorities went to the mine two days later. A camera was lowered into the mine, which is more than 1,500 feet deep. The bodies of the young couple were found on a ledge 100 feet down.

Baum's next court hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1.