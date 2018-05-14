SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re reading this, it’s not too late. You can still see Drake and Migos live in Salt Lake City this summer.

Live Nation announced on Monday that platinum-selling artist Drake will link up with the popular hip-hop trio Migos for a new tour called “Aubrey and The Three Amigos.”

The tour will kick off in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on July 26.

The tour will take Drake — real name Aubrey Drake Graham — from Salt lake City to Denver, Kansas City, Toronto (Drake’s home city), Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami and finally Atlanta (Migos’ hometown).

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

The tour announcement comes about a month ahead of the release of Drake’s new album, “Scorpion.”

Migos released their new album, “Culture II,” earlier this year.

Drake and Migos previously collaborated on hits "Walk It Talk It" and a remix of the song "Versace." Drake also worked with Migos rapper Quavo on the song "Portland" and Migos rapper Offset for the song "No Complaints."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card members can buy tickets beginning on Tuesday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Drake previously visited Utah's USANA Amphitheater in December 2014 with Lil Wayne. Migos also previously performed in Salt Lake City at The Complex.