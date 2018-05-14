Here’s a look at the news for May 14.

Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt has 1,000 stories to tell

Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt spoke at a BYU Management Society luncheon this last week as a keynote speaker, and he shared a number of stories about his career, the Deseret News reported.

In fact, Leavitt said he sat down one Sunday night to compile a list of his life’s stories. He wrote down 100 stories at first, which then ballooned into 1,000.

"I'm not talking about big dramatic things. I'm talking about simply things that I remember that were somehow important to me as I grew up," he said.

Leavitt served as Health and Human Services secretary for President George W. Bush, and now leads a health care consulting firm.

Autopilot Tesla slams into truck in Utah

A Tesla sedan with an autopilot feature that is semi-autonomous crashed into the back of a fire department truck at a red stoplight in Utah, according to the Deseret News.

Police said the car crashed without braking. It’s still unclear if the autopilot feature was on.

According to a statement from police, the Tesla’s driver wasn’t believed to be under the influence of any substance in the crash. Roads were also wet at the time of the crash.

"Witnesses indicated the Tesla Model S did not brake prior to impact," the statement said.

State investigates why United Utah Party members' party affiliations were changed

Utah elections officials are investigating whether there were unauthorized voter registration changes, according to the Deseret News.

Members of the year-old United Utah Party said their affiliations were changed. In one case, party spokesman Jim Bennett said he discovered his voter registration was changed to unaffiliated.

"It's bizarre to me. I don't know what they think they can accomplish by doing this if sabotage is the goal," Bennett said. "The only damage being done to the party is we look smaller than we actually are."

State Elections Director Justin Lee said his team "will be looking into the issues. We encourage anyone who believes there is an issue with their voter registration to contact their county clerks or the lieutenant governor's office."

41 dead in Gaza clash

At least 41 Palestinians have died in Gaza after they were shot and killed by Israeli troops, according to BBC News.

Bloody chaos erupted along the border after the U.S. opened a new embassy in Jerusalem, igniting anger among the Palestinians.

“They see it as clear U.S. backing for Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to,” according to BBC.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner attended the opening event for the embassy.

Protests have gone on in Gaza for the last weeks. Israel doesn’t want Palestinians crossing the border, leading to the violent attacks.

