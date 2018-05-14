Some people remember when many rural households didn’t have electricity or running water. Although those days are long gone for most, there’s still room for improvement. In fact, our American infrastructure used to be the envy of the world, but now it’s in disrepair.

This is why President Donald Trump has made it a priority to rebuild America’s infrastructure. He proposes to devote $50 billion, which is 25 percent of new federal money, to improving infrastructure in rural America. This is an unprecedented commitment. His proposal will stimulate at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next decade.

As Congress takes up the president’s infrastructure proposal, I am delighted to share with you some great news right now. Included in the FY 2018 budget bill that Congress just passed and Trump signed in March is a robust investment of $600 million in rural broadband. These funds will serve as a “down payment” on the president’s full, comprehensive infrastructure funding proposal that will be further deliberated over the coming months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will use these new rural broadband funds to administer a new program that will begin to meet the administration’s goals of bringing reliable and affordable broadband connectivity to America’s rural towns, cities and tribal areas. Today, 80 percent of the 24 million American households that do not have 21st-century high-speed internet are in rural areas, according to the Federal Communications Commission. That is unacceptable. America can do better for our rural citizens and for rural production sites that need internet connectivity to continue to supply the nation and the world with food, fiber, minerals and manufactured products.

As we set up the new program, USDA will work diligently to ensure that the broadband projects provide the most “bang for the buck” and improve access for as many rural American homes, businesses, farms, schools and health care centers as possible.

Every day, I see firsthand the tremendous difference USDA has made over the decades by investing in rural infrastructure. Here in Utah, USDA provided a $16.6 million loan to Beehive Telephone Company Inc. Based out of Lake Point, this company has historically provided service to a large portion of our state that is otherwise underserved. With this USDA loan, it will improve its broadband service and enhance its offerings. A groundbreaking event will be held Tuesday, and once the project is complete, some of Utah’s most remote communities will be up to speed with the rest of our technologically advanced state.

Investments like this one are the result of strong partnerships that USDA has formed over the years with local business and civic leaders.

Another partnership opportunity is in our Legislature’s recently passed, multiyear “Rural Online Initiative” designed to develop online commerce. This initiative will improve rural prosperity and move job opportunities into rural communities, reducing congestion and pollution along the Wasatch Front. The initiative offers a key component to Gov. Gary Herbert’s Rural Jobs Initiative.

In addition to providing infrastructure financing, USDA is addressing statutory changes, regulatory relief and cultural shifts to help improve the way the federal government serves its citizens. This approach is consistent with the secretary’s priorities: infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. All three are needed to rebuild this great nation.

During the next few weeks and months — and throughout my term — I will be meeting with business owners, developers, elected officials and rural residents to learn about your infrastructure needs and concerns. I want to hear from you about what’s working and what we can do better.

Here’s how you can help: Please contact me or our team of specialists in the Utah State Office to let us know of your community’s infrastructure needs.

Together, we can ensure that USDA investments in rural infrastructure will create jobs, expand economic opportunities and help ensure that rural communities continue to be great places to live, work, start a business and raise a family.

It’s an honor to serve you.