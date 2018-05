STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County — One person was in poor condition and two others were seriously injured in a collision on state Route 36 shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday that closed portions of the road in both directions.

The accident, near Canyon Road, was a head-on collision that involved five vehicles, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jacob Cox. The critically injured person was transported by a medical helicopter from the scene.

