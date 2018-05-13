Dane Cliften, 5, of Layton, holds his arms in the air as bubbles float over the lawn of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday. “It doesn’t matter what country you’re from, we all love bubbles,” said Abraham Roe, of Salt Lake City, who released the bubbles. Roe said the act of releasing the bubbles relaxes him. According to KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie, the low pressure system that has been responsible for the recent rainstorms will takes its time moving through the state, bringing scattered afternoon storms on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures on those days will again top out in the mid- to upper 60s. As the storm continues to spin in place, it will continue to use up what moisture it has left and showers will become more scattered and lighter by Tuesday. The second half of the week will warm back into the 70s with another chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Menila Le, Lexi Nuffer, Kelsey Le and her dog, Zepplin, and daughter Kaila Le urge a fish to swim that they just put back in the water while fishing at Willow Pond Park in Taylorsville on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Lola Cliften, of Layton, 11, plays in bubbles with her brothers, Luke, 8, right, and Dane, 5, on the lawn of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News A mother duck swims with her ducklings at Willow Pond Park in Taylorsville on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Dane Cliften, 5, of Layton, plays in bubbles on the lawn of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Menila Le holds up a fish for his son, Zaiden Le, to look at and touch as they enjoy the day fishing at Willow Pond Park in Taylorsville on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Families enjoy Mother's Day at Willow Pond Park in Taylorsville on Sunday, May 13, 2018.