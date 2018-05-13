SARATOGA SPRINGS — One woman was killed and five others in the same vehicle were taken to a hospital after a two-car collision on Redwood Road at Pioneer Crossing early Sunday morning.

A sedan headed south on Redwood Road making a left turn collided with an SUV headed north about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Saratoga Springs spokesman David Johnson said.

The collision, which left a woman in the car dead and sent the others in the same car to the hospital, is under investigation, Johnson said. He said three people were in the SUV.