ROOSEVELT — One person is in very critical condition following a crash on U.S. 40 on Saturday.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jacob Cox said the crash occurred early Saturday evening when a westbound driver near 1600 West in Roosevelt veered to the right of the roadway, then overcorrected left and ended up in the eastbound lanes, striking a vehicle traveling that direction.

The driver of the vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Cox said. The person was airlifted to Salt Lake City in very critical condition, Cox said. The person's age and gender were not immediately known.

No details about possible injuries to the other driver were immediately available.