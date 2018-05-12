Youths from the central Salt Lake Valley arrive at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Jordan River Utah Temple in South Jordan on Saturday for a celebration and unity event to mark the upcoming rededication of the edifice. An anticipated 17,000 youths from 66 stakes in the temple's district walked from their stake centers to the temple grounds to be a part of the event. The temple, which recently underwent extensive renovation will be rededicated Sunday, May 20, in three sessions: 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The sessions will be broadcast to church meetinghouses in the temple districts of the Jordan River, Oquirrh Mountain and Draper Utah temples. The regular block of Sunday meetings on that day will be canceled to allow Latter-day Saints in those areas to participate in the rededication. A cultural celebration will be held Saturday, May 19.

