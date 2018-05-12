SALT LAKE CITY — In an interview conducted by Deseret News reporter Kelsey Dallas, longtime Newsweek religion editor Kenneth Woodward made the following observation:

"After my first few years at Newsweek, I learned that you can't separate religion from other dimensions of life. It would have been a pretty boring beat to cover if religion wasn't of great consequence in the years I covered it. It really was front-page news."

So what about today?

That's a question he will explore Monday as a guest of BYU's Maxwell Institute in a lecture titled, "Is the Future of Religion Already Behind Us?" Kelsey will also take part in the discussion as a panelist, challenging some of his assertions as well as acknowledging the current religion landscape from her perspective as one who is actively covering it today.

“At a time when religious freedom is at the center of many conflicts in state legislatures, in the federal government and in courtrooms across the country, one of my goals is to point out moments when it can still bring us together,” she said as we sat down last week to discuss her extensive and expansive coverage as a Deseret News writer focused on religion and faith.

Kelsey is rapidly developing a reputation nationally as a thoughtful, authoritative journalist who understands not just religion, but the impact of personal faith. She's a writer that stretches far beyond coverage about institutions and looks at things from the point of view of both the believer and nonbeliever. She has the respect of those of us inside the newsroom who see the care she gives important issues and the respect she has for people from all walks of life.

Following her participation Monday, she will travel to New York City to interview and spend the day with Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, who later this month will be the recipient of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty's 2018 Canterbury Medal.

You may never have heard of Rabbi Soloveichik, yet he is recognized as a champion of interfaith relations and religious freedom, as he leads Congregation Shearith Israel, a synagogue located on the border of Central Park. It's the oldest Jewish congregation in the United States. He's also a young voice at age 40 and a prolific writer addressing key issues facing the nation.

Kelsey will explore many topics with him, including the most pressing domestic and international religious freedom issues, the rise of anti-Semitism and the significance of the planned U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem. Look for that coverage at the end of the week.

Later this summer she will be in Washington, D.C., with journalists and religion scholars to discuss how to do meaningful reporting within the current media landscape.

The event, titled the Michael Cromartie Forum in honor of the late Michael Cromartie, furthers the work of the Faith Angle Forum, which he founded. The Faith Angle Forum works to improve a journalist's ability to write articles at the intersection of religion and politics. Each gathering brings together top writers and researchers to discuss major religion-related trends.

Last month her story headlined, "The roadblocks keeping Muslims from becoming activists for religious freedom," highlighted some of the work of the Religious Freedom Institute and showed the areas where Christians and Muslims have common interest in preserving religious liberty.

That article was then shared by those here in America concerned with religious liberty, with those from Muslim countries who otherwise might not have had that perspective.

The point is, Kelsey is revealing the important relationships that exist between believers of all faiths, and those who have no church or specific faith tradition at all. And she is showing the consequences that befall individuals and nations that don't understand the influence religion and faith have on all aspects of society.

Monday's event at the Maxwell Institute will be an enlightening conversation and certainly show that there have been significant changes in the country. But the lens of faith and religion remains a vital lens to look through to build understanding and see just what motivates us.

Kelsey's reporting is proof enough of that.