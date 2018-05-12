SALT LAKE CITY — The San Juan County Clerk's office said a Navajo candidate for an open seat on the county commission is not a resident of Utah and forwarded its findings for a criminal investigation.

Willie Grayeyes, chairman of the board of Utah Dine Bikeyah and a key proponent behind the designation of the Bears National Monument, became the subject of a residency investigation after a complaint was lodged by Wendy Black, a contender for the same seat.

Black asserted Grayeyes' principal place of residency was not within the voting precinct claimed, or in the geographic boundaries of the election area.

Clerk John David Nielsen, in a May 4 letter to Grayeyes, said components of the investigation point to protracted absences from his claimed residency and information from Grayeyes' own sister that he actually lives in Tuba City, Arizona.

"All the other witnesses, particularly the witnesses who live in Navajo Mountain and Paiute Mesa (including your sister Rose) stated that you do not live in the region, had not lived there for years and that you were living in Tuba City, Arizona," the letter stated. "It is apparently common knowledge that you do not live in the area and in fact reside in Tuba City."

Grayeyes provided sworn declarations to the clerk's office that he maintained full-time residency at Navajo Mountain, grazed cattle at Paiute Mountain, had served in an elected office for the Navajo Nation and was born in Utah.

Nielson's letter said the investigation did not support residency at Navajo Mountain.

"Considering the length of your absences from the residence, there is evidence that your absences from your property are quite lengthy. Multiple witnesses told the deputy you had not lived in the area for years," the letter stated.

San Juan County forwarded its findings to Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings for a criminal probe.

Grayeyes, when reached for comment, said, "I have nothing to say."