Like a bad horror movie with a villain who comes back from the dead, the Salt Lake County Council has resurrected a proposal to raise the sales tax by an estimated $58 million — a plan county voters rejected in a referendum vote in 2015.

Under an ordinance approved by the County Council, a sales tax hike of roughly one penny for every $4 spent, will go into effect if two-thirds of city, town and metro township leaders approve the plan.

If this sounds underhanded and anti-democratic, that’s because it is.

As if this weren’t bad enough, the majority of the revenue raised by the sales tax would go towards the Utah Transit Authority — an agency already $2 billion in debt.

UTA is also estimating it will cost $50 million taxpayer dollars to comply with legislation that calls for a renaming and rebranding of this plagued organization.

Stagnant ridership in various rail projects helps explain UTA’s financial woes. In the real world, you usually need to demonstrate you are making good use of taxpayer dollars before asking for more — apparently UTA thinks otherwise.

The reasons to oppose this massive tax hike haven’t changed since the referendum vote took place nearly three years ago. Like most tax increases, the proposed $58 million sales tax will hit low-income individuals and families the hardest.

A study found that state sales taxes are highly regressive. Nationwide, low-income Americans are paying nearly 15.9 percent of their income in taxes.

The Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy attributes one cause of this highly regressive nature of state sales taxes. In their report, scholars found that the lowest 20 percent of Utah earners were paying close to 6 percent of their entire family income on sales and excise taxes in 2015.

That may not seem like a lot, but it’s a major adjustment to those struggling to make ends meet and those trying to provide for their families.

Unfortunately, the Salt Lake County Council apparently won’t take “No” for an answer.

Local elected officials should remember that our state consistently ranks as one of the best states in which to do business, and a 2014 study by Harvard economists found that Salt Lake City had the highest rate of upward income mobility in the nation.

Punitive taxes could jeopardize this positive trajectory.

The people of Salt Lake County deserve a fair and open process to debate the merits of raising our taxes to pay for infrastructure improvements.

And before immediately asking Salt Lake County residents to dig into their pockets to finance a massive transportation project, there should be a discussion on other ways to raise the revenue, including doing away with wasteful and unnecessary spending.

One place to look is the 2017 Utah Waste Book that we at Americans for Prosperity-Utah put together with the help of local activists. The book identifies plenty of government waste in Utah. With more than $43 million in egregious spending, including $3 million in tax credits to deep-pocketed filmmakers, Utah lawmakers could certainly trim some of the fat in government spending and redirect those dollars elsewhere.

But if this is to happen, voters should have a seat at the negotiating table.

It’s why Councilman Richard Snelgrove, the only dissenting voice against the ordinance, said he was “uncomfortable and “uneasy” with the way the process unfolded. He added that the transfer of power from the voters to elected officials was done to “hide accountability so no one can take responsibility for raising taxes.”

Precisely.

Following through on this plan would be a blow to transparency and accountability. Our elected officials should listen to the voters who already rejected the tax hike and go back to the drawing board to come up with other ideas.