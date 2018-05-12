I am writing this letter to Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch today to ask you to vote "yes" on the Congressional Review Act, and save net neutrality. I believe that our freedoms are directly connected to our internet openness and freedom. Please hear my voice as a Utahn, and save net neutrality. This will be a hinging point for the future.

Comcast and Verizon need to know they cannot filter and control a basic need like the internet. I would not have said that just a few years ago, but the internet has turned into an everyday need for my family and me. If the internet is allowed to be controlled, it will be a slow descent into our free speech and other freedoms being taken away. The government will not be able to regulate or monitor it after that.

Please, please save net neutrality.

Joshua Curtis

Salt Lake City