We are on the threshold of an exciting clean energy era. Amazing things happen at an accelerated pace when innovation merges with demand. Think of the evolution of the smartphone, social media and the emergence of Uber and Lyft. Each of these has become a commonplace feature in our lives that either didn’t exist or had a minimal impact just 10 years ago.

By comparison, how we’ve made and used energy has barely changed in over 100 years. If we want clean air and a healthy climate, we must capitalize on our abundant clean energy resources and transform our energy system at an accelerated pace on par with the tech sector. The exciting news is that we have the tools and technologies to do it affordably right now.

Naysayers would have you believe that the clean energy revolution is a far-off dream. But that couldn’t be less true. For example, take a look at solar and wind power trends. Through innovation and a demand for non-polluting energy, the price of solar and wind energy has plummeted, making them cost-competitive with natural gas. Natural gas has been the recent top choice for energy investments, but renewable energy is now changing this equation.

Further, in the past 10 years, Utah’s installed solar has quadrupled with thousands of families and businesses going solar. We also have vast wind farms turning out energy daily, geothermal plants pumping clean energy into the electricity grid. Utah is home to some of the largest and most innovative clean energy companies in the nation, which employ thousands of Utahns. And this is just the beginning.

In 2010, the National Renewable Energy Lab showed that without energy storage or any new technologies, we could cover 35 percent of the nation’s energy needs with renewable energy. That’s one-third of our energy needs met without a single new innovation or technology. And that was eight years ago. Cost decline and technology improvements have exploded since then.

Even more exciting is what’s around the corner. Energy storage technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and prices have fallen by 80 percent since 2010. Energy storage, when combined with cost-effective renewables, energy efficiency and smart homes and buildings, opens the door to a pollution-free energy future. Energy storage is where solar was 10 years ago and is about to take off.

In addition to battery storage, the Western Energy Hub in central Utah is capable of storing compressed air that can be converted back to electricity with minimal fossil fuel input. Our neighbors in Arizona have a proposal for 3 gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which if adopted would make them a leader in energy storage.

Despite all of the clean tech advancements already made and at our fingertips, only about 11.6 percent of Utah’s electricity generation is renewable. Changing this pattern will mean thousands of new, well-paying local jobs, millions of dollars in economic development, cleaner air and a healthy climate. What are we waiting for?

This week, hundreds of energy professionals will be in Utah for the Governor’s Energy Development Summit. This summit is an opportunity for industry and government leaders to reimagine our energy system and harness our abundant, affordable renewable energy opportunities. We can make it happen economically, and at a speed and scale that the climate challenge demands of us.