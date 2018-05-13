The May 2 article “Small-business owners urge Hatch to support rollback of FCC net neutrality changes” fails to describe the complexities of the Congressional Review Act, a controversial loophole being used by some lawmakers as an effort to promote net neutrality. In reality, it will do nothing to permanently protect a free and open internet.

While preserving net neutrality is an important goal, the current Congressional Review Act is not the answer. Even under the unlikely scenario that Congress passed it, the politically charged environment in Washington would only serve to push internet regulation from one extreme to the other — leaving an uncertain future for all Americans, particularly for the over 270,000 residents in Utah who are currently underserved by their internet access.

Preserving an open internet that is accessible to all Americans is a critical goal. But instead of policy gimmicks, it will require Congress passing comprehensive legislation that permanently enshrines net neutrality principles, protects our privacy and promotes renewed investment in broadband infrastructure.

Brent Wilkes

Washington, D.C.