The May 5 political cartoon by Dana Summers about the Mueller probe is extremely offensive. It undermines government by rule of law, one of the most serious current threats to our freedom. Mueller has been the only intelligent participant in the debate over Russian collusion in the 2016 election. He has kept his mouth shut and will keep it shut until the conclusion of the investigation. The political cartoon might as well have been one of Trump's irresponsible tweets.

George Peterson

Sandy