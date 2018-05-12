I read this Ana Navarro tweet this morning: "watched a senior United States Senator be asked repeatedly by @jaketapper, if it bothers him the President of the United States lies. Sen. Blunt couldn’t bring himself to say, “Yes.” Embarrassing servility. How ... do u tell a child not to lie, if u can’t tell the President not to lie?”

This caused me to ponder Utah family values and Utah politicians’ deafening silence on this issue. I am not sure how to explain this to my grandchildren.

Bradley Nelson

Holladay