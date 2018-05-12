SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested an intruder Saturday morning at the Mormon temple in St. George, Utah, after the man damaged artworks, furniture and other items.

The damage has required the closure of the temple, said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"At approximately 5 a.m. this morning, an individual broke a window and entered the St. George Temple," he said. "He then proceeded to the fifth floor of the temple, damaging furniture, artwork and other items along the way. After causing additional damage on the fifth floor, he was contained by temple workers (no physical restraint was required) until police arrived and he was arrested."

Hawkins said workers are addressing the damage.

"We are hopeful that normal temple operations will resume later today," he said.