The Unified Fire Authority's 11th annual Fire School 101, held in Magna on Friday, is a one-day course for local government officials designed to educate participants on the training and skills needed to perform the duties of a firefighter, and the issues facing the fire service today.

The event also gave participants hands-on experience in medical scenarios, Jaws of Life extrication exercises and live fire drills.

