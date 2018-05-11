OREM — Police have found the body of a 75-year-old Orem man who has been missing for roughly two weeks.

Crews found Robert Flygare about 8:30 a.m. Friday near the railroad tracks in Orem on the western side of I-15 near 2000 South.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner was investigating his cause of death, Orem police said in a prepared statement.

The death is not considered suspicious, according to the statement.

Officers said the Flygare family is grateful for those who helped search for him. Teams from Utah County Search and Rescue and Utah Transit Authority police made the discovery Friday.

Detectives earlier said he may have had a medical issue and been disoriented when he disappeared from his home on April 25.