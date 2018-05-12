Mother’s Day isn’t a great day for restaurant sales in Utah.

A new report from Womply found that Mother’s Day is the 298th worst day for restaurant sales in the Beehive State.

Womply, a small business software company, analyzed transactions on all 365 days of the 2017 calendar year to figure out consumer spending patterns.

Sales drop roughly 46 percent on Mother’s Day in Utah. That’s quite a contrast to the rest of the country. Mother’s Day is the No. 1 day for restaurant sales, with a 64 percent increase. Roughly 2-in-5 local restaurants report having their best day of the year.

Mother’s Day always falls on a Sunday, which is a tough day overall for Utah restaurant sales, too. Restaurant owners in Utah report tallying 6 percent of their revenue on Sundays, compared to 15 percent nationwide.

However, by comparison, Utah had its 61st best day of sales last year for Cinco de Mayo (which was on Friday), with sales climbing 41 percent.

“Utah restaurants look to cash in on Cinco de Mayo but should anticipate a drastic drop in sales on Mother’s Day,” said Dan Lalli, a spokesman for Womply.

Earlier this year, the Deseret News reported on Womply’s data, which found that Utah’s best sales day in 2017 is Sept. 4 (Labor Day), followed by May 29 (Memorial Day), May 27 (Memorial Day weekend), Feb. 18 (the Saturday after Valentine’s Day) and Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend).