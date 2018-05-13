A new survey unveiled what mothers want most on Mother’s Day.

Researchers at Ooma, a leading provider of phones and smart home security systems, asked Americans how they planned to celebrate the annual holiday.

The survey found 35 percent of Americans rank a phone call as the top Mother’s Day gift. That’s 14 percent higher than the second choice, which is flowers.

But the survey found only 1 in 4 mothers want a gift at all. Meanwhile, 75 percent prefer to spend time with family, whether that’s going outside together or talking on the phone.

Don’t spend too much on chocolate, either. Only 10 percent prefer chocolate over flowers (21 percent).

According to a new surveyfromGroupon, though, the top gifts among mothers include:

Something sentimental

To be taken out to dinner/lunch

Something homemade

A trip or vacation

A card

Still, it may not matter what you buy your mom for the holiday, as 40 percent of moms surveyed said they faked a positive reaction to their gifts, according to The Washington Post.

The survey found the top five fake reactions to be:

“Thank you”

“Awww!”

“I love it”

“Wow, this is great. Thanks”

“I really need one of these!”

The survey revealed more about how people buy gifts for their mothers. For example, 66 percent of respondents said they’d check with their siblings, while 55 percent will try to best their sibling’s gift with one of their own.