“Last Man Standing” has found its feet again.

Fox Broadcasting announced a series order for the 20th Century Fox comedy, which aired for six seasons on ABC before it was abruptly canceled, according to Variety.

The comedy features Tim Allen as conservative father Mike Baxter, who lives with his wife and daughters, making him the only man in the house.

“’Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, according to Variety. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

Allen told Variety he is excited beyond belief for the revival.

“Excited?” said Allen. “Team ‘LMS’ was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring ‘Last Man Standing’ back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

A report from The Hollywood Reporter Thursday indicated that “Last Man Standing” had been renewed, too. The network canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Mick,” “Last Man on Earth” and “New Girl” — all Fox shows that catered to a millennial crowd.

Instead, the network will bring back “Last Man Standing” to cater to a middle-American crowd, the report said.

"As far as scripted programming is concerned, the playbook already seems a bit different. Studio 20th Century Fox Television original "Last Man Standing," canceled at ABC in 2017, is being revived at Fox with hopes of courting its older, middle American audience. The order is an abrupt left turn for Fox's comedy brand, which has long catered to millennials,” according to THR.

Fans have long called for the show's return. When it was canceled last season despite high ratings, fans blamed the cancellation on a liberal bias at ABC. The show had the network’s second-highest rating for comedies on ABC.

Earlier this month, Allen hinted the show would return with a tweet, according to the Deseret News. He told fans the return “just might be a reality.”

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

ABC previously tried to find a new home for the show. CMT, the country-music themed network, seemed like an early frontrunner until communications broke down.

“Last Man Standing” returning to Fox would be good news for Fox since it “could potentially get the full rights to the show. ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said she canceled the show because the network had to pay a high licensing fee to 20th Century Fox Television — which owns the show's rights — to air the show,” the Deseret News reported.

Allen said the show appeals to a wide number of fans, especially since Allen’s character is a conservative, according to Fox News.

"The support from all the fans to bring back 'Last Man Standing' is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated," Allen told Fox News. "I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said and laughs to be had."