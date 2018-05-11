SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in less than 16 months, a Wasatch Front family is dealing with the shock of a loved one being hit by a wrong-way driver fleeing police.

"We are reliving another horrific unnecessary nightmare with a different outcome. We need control over these little thugs," Traci Berry Green wrote on Facebook Thursday, hours after her sister, Tina Berry, was critically injured in a head-on crash on state Route 201. "I never dreamed our family would be going through this sort of violence again."

In January 2017, Green's son, Michael Green, was killed when an SUV speeding from police down State Street in Salt Lake City crashed into his vehicle.

Just after midnight Wednesday night, Salt Lake City police began looking for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting. The vehicle was spotted by a Salt Lake officer and fled, according to the police. The officer did not pursue.

Minutes later, the vehicle was spotted again by the Metro Gang Unit. But when the driver exited the Bangerter Highway and headed east in the westbound lanes of state Route 201 with the headlights off, police terminated their pursuit.

A short time later, the fleeing silver Infinity Q30 hit a Hyundai Elantra head-on. Two men in the Infinity got out of their car and ran. As of Friday, police were still looking for the two.

Two female passengers in the Infinity were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries. Salt Lake police on Friday said both girls are juveniles and were not arrested after being released from the hospital.

In the Elantra, Tina Berry was critically injured. Tragically for the Berry family, it's not the first time a loved one has been affected by a wrong-way driver.

Michael Green, 36, of Farmington, died Jan. 8, 2017, when he his Hyundai was smashed by two men and a woman in a stolen BMW SUV driving on State Street at an extremely high rate of speed while trying to get away from police.

Police estimated the SUV was traveling an estimated 106 mph as it approached the I-80 overpass and collided with Green's car, splitting the Hyundai in two.

Kenneth Ross Gray, 25, of West Valley, was charged in 3rd District Court with several felonies including murder. His case is scheduled to go to trial in November.

Traci Berry Green posted a thank you to her son for looking over her sister.

"My sweet angel son thank you for saving Tina Berry. I know you were there to make sure she survived."

Friends expressed disbelief and anger in addition to offering their sympathies and support on social media.

"This is unbelievable in every way Traci. Thank God Tina is going to mend and enjoy life here on earth with her family and friends. I hope they find these thugs!!!!!" one man wrote.

"So sorry your family is going through another tragedy. Glad she’ll be ok," wrote another woman.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Tina Berry with medical expenses.

"She is in critical condition, requiring major surgery and physical therapy. She needs all the help she can get. Please if you have any thing to spare help out her and her family. Any amount would be appreciated," according to the fundraising site.