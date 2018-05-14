SALT LAKE CITY — To call Marcia Price dedicated to Utah's arts community is something of an understatement. As the current chairwoman of the board of the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Price has been leading the charge to aid Utah's arts scene for decades.

From 1986-1993, Price served as the chairwoman of the Utah Arts Council and later worked to help pass Salt Lake County's ZAP tax in 1996, which helps provide funding for arts organizations. In 2001, she and her husband, developer and former U.S. ambassador John Price, donated funds and their name to the new UMFA building. The Marcia and John Price Building reopened last year after a 19-month renovation, with newly reimagined gallery space that has allowed the museum's collection — the largest in the state — to shine in new and innovative ways.

In addition to her work at the UMFA, Price also sits on the National Committee for the Performing Arts at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and is on the board for Utah Symphony and Utah Opera. Her many awards, board appointments and arts leadership positions could fill a column.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Marcia Price poses for photos as she talks about the arts during an interview at the Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 19, 2018.

So, with all of this work over the years, what continues to drive Price's dedication to Utah's arts? For Price, a Salt Lake native who attended the University of Utah, her passion comes from her belief that the arts can change people for the better and teach us more about ourselves.

With the opening of the UMFA's newest exhibition, "Chiura Obata: An American Modern," on May 25, the Deseret News sat down with Price to talk about her work and her love for the Beehive State and its arts communities.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Deseret News: You and your husband, John Price, donated the funds for the new Utah Museum of Fine Arts, which opened in 2001. Why was this museum where you wanted to put your efforts and funds?

Marcia Price: Because I have been associated with the museum for a long, long time. First, with Frank Sanguinetti, when he was director. He and I went to Spain together and looked at museums there and that’s where he got idea for the format, what it should look like and how we should structure it — including the great hall, which not everyone loves, but is a most interesting gallery space. So it seemed natural that we should put our efforts and our resources here. It’s part of the university, which is important; it is part of the community, which is important. Our mission is broad.

DN: How are they carrying on your vision, 17 years later?

MP: Gretchen Dietrich is an amazing director (and) she’s put together a beautiful staff — they are efficient, they are knowledgable. Because we were closed for over a year, everyone was worried that we would lose our patrons, our audience and our impact in the community, (but) since it’s opened, 59,000 people have gone through, so the (renovations) have been a wonderful success. Look at the gallery spaces; look at the colors. We’re showing works that we haven’t shown for years. So it’s all very exciting.

DN: Do you feel that the visual arts community in Utah is well supported?

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Marcia Price talks about the arts during an interview at the Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 19, 2018.

MP: Yes. (University of Utah president) Ruth Watkins is an amazing president, very supportive of the museum, fine arts, Kingsbury Hall (and) Pioneer Theatre. … (With) the legislature, (it) often takes some time to talk them into it, but they too have been supportive — we have a wonderful community of supporters.

DN: Where did you first cultivate your love of art?

MP: When I was in seventh grade, Maurice Abravanel brought the (Utah) Symphony to my grade school and played Beethoven and "In the Hall of the Mountain King" by Grieg and things I had never heard before and I thought, "This is amazing!" (He introduced me to) different kinds of music, different kinds of feeling. And that was the beginning and from there it's just grown. I bought my first imitation painting of an El Greco — it was years and years before I ever saw the real thing — but I took it with me … when I moved around on campus. It's easy to love something that is so gratifying and so rewarding.

DN: Rewarding how?

MP: Because art is an amazing thing. It is like a museum: … To walk into a museum, you see the history of us — you see our past, you see what we looked like, what we dressed like, what we are, what our children looked like, where we lived, our furniture — and then we sometimes even see the future — where we’re going next and that’s important. Art tells our stories and it rewards us. It's impossible to walk into the Rijksmuseum (in Amsterdam) and look at Rembrandt's paintings and not be overwhelmed and awed. Those are the reasons. It nourishes us. It replenishes us.

DN: You have been the chairwoman for the Utah Arts Council, you serve on a number of state and national arts boards — what is the state of the arts in Utah, from your perspective?

MP: This is a very interesting thing because there are many people who think Utah is something other than it is. If you ask them they will say, "It's a conservative, Republican, dry state — not very interesting." (But) look at our university system, look at our ballet, theater, our opera, our symphony and our arts institutions — we have the third best Shakespeare (festival) in the country, and that’s just two and a half hours away in Cedar City. There’s reason to live in Utah and support the arts.

DN: President Trump, on first taking office, proposed to eliminate National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. So far, both have hung on, but it does raise the question: When government budgets are tight, where do you believe arts funding should fall in priorities?

MP: Of course, it’s very important, the National Endowment for the Arts. The ZAP tax passed in 1996 over huge oppositions. We eventually had to include the zoo in order to get the ZAP tax passed, but look how beneficial it has been. … So yes, it’s always been important to have government funding, simply because you have their support and you have their ear. And in times like this, … it may be more important than ever to support the arts.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Marcia Price talks about the arts during an interview at the Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 19, 2018.

DN: So what responsiblity do the private citizens have in arts funding?

MP: Look at our history, our great robber barons, Carnegie, Rockefeller, Mellon, all of them end up supporting the arts — Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Opera. … We have a next generation of millionaires now in the tech industry, (so) we will see. They may end up being philanthropists of the same sort. And then, even for people who can only give $20 a year, it's important. Because if they care enough to give (the arts) that money, then they care about our product and our mission and what we’re doing, and we in turn care about them.

DN: Do you believe Utah is using its arts funding well?

MP: We always need more people, new voices, new ideas. But 59,000 people (coming to UMFA since it reopened)? That's a good number. The symphony sells out. Look what’s happening under (Utah Symphony conductor and music director) Thierry (Fischer) — he’s an amazing, amazing conductor. Look how the symphony looks — they are younger, vital, they are interested — they are bringing a new face to the symphony. Look at what (Ballet West artistic director) Adam (Sklute) has done with Ballet West — look at that company! … They've done an amazing thing with their shows. … The (Utah) Shakespeare (Festival) gets better every year, (they sell) more tickets. And where else can you go hike in our beautiful red rock country and then go see "Hamlet" at night?

So, yes, we are (using our arts money well).

The Mormon church has been very instrumental in bringing the arts to Utah at a very early age, bringing it with them (across the plains). The first theater, down on South Temple, was brought by the Mormon church. They are very supportive — their children learn piano skills (and) voice skills (at a) very young and then go on to have a (lifetime) interest in the arts.

DN: What have been the greatest challenges you’ve encountered in your work so far?

MP: People often don’t recognize, or they get so busy with their lives (that) they forget to value the arts and what we do. So it has to be a constant reminder. This is what we bring society, this is what we bring to our culture, this is what we bring to our knowledge base. … You never know when you’re going to change someone’s life. You never know when bringing a child into a new environment is going to change their life. And if you change someone’s life, you sometimes change history. So, that’s our constant challenge.

DN: Utah was home to the nation’s first arts council. How do you feel we are carrying on that legacy?

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Marcia Price talks about the arts during an interview at the Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 19, 2018.

MP: If you go to the Eccles Theater and you go to the parking lot, just before you get (to the theater), there is a quote by (Utah theater pioneer) Maud May Babcock, of the Babcock Theatre, talking about the importance of theater in our lives and the importance of the arts, so it’s around us. It’s everywhere. (We) just (have to) pay attention to it and get everyone to notice it. (The arts) don't have to be the most important thing in our lives, but it has to be on the periphery because it is so important to our physical health, mental health, our emotional health.

DN: How do you feel about the word “patron”? Do you feel that accurately describes your work as an art's advocate?

MP: You know, frankly, I’m too busy thinking about what should be done, and is being done, to think about nomenclatures or names. (But I am an) advocate, supporter.

DN: You have had a very full life working in the arts. What would you say to someone about the value of the arts in a community?

MP: (The Utah Museum of Fine Arts) is a collection of works of art, but it’s also a repository of memories, ideas and discovery. … We have the ability to create art that gives us a record of our accomplishments, our failures, our dreams and our aspirations. … It informs us by showing millions … of people we’ve admired, battles we’ve fought, explorations we’ve made, fashions we’ve adopted, foods we’ve eaten, children we’ve born and illnesses we’ve succumbed to — all of that. Art records events that have mystified, exhilarated and horrified us. It shows us the natural beauty we’ve witnessed and the building and the destruction we have caused. It’s our visual history, and over the centuries, art has allowed us to record the human experience in stone, bronze, ceramic, scroll, canvas, paper and film. … Viewing may change, customs may change, but what does not change is the importance of creativity and its expression. And while we have created atom bombs … and AK-47s, we’ve also created a Mozart, a Beethoven, a Rembrandt, a Picasso.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Marcia Price talks about the arts during an interview at the Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Young people (are) changing (how they look at art) now. They come (to the museum) to take a picture — a selfie in front of a masterpiece — and they may not look at it (immediately) but eventually … they’ll see it: They’ll see themselves (and) they’ll see history. So it has been important in our lives … and it will continue to define us and tell our histories.

DN: What are you most proud of from your work in Utah’s art world?

MP: It all matters — we all matter. Every little endeavor — yours, hers, mine — it all matters, and it all defines us as human beings and makes us a little bit better than we were the day before.