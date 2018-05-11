Jennifer Campisano was diagnosed with breast cancer when her baby boy, Quinn, was just 5 months old, "Today" reported.

Campisano, determined to do everything she could to stay alive for her family, underwent a double mastectomy in January 2012. Campisano had no plans to have another baby.

That was until Noelle, a baby girl, came along years later.

“It’s just like this light coming in to fill all the broken pieces,” Campisano said of Noelle.

Campisano nursed Quinn and wanted Noelle to have the opportunity to drink breast milk, even if she couldn’t be the one to provide it. She reached out on social media to find potential milk donors.

Campisano then received a call from Tina Lee, a friend she had met through their kids, saying she would be honored to donate her breast milk.

“We worry about our kids. We’re moms; that’s kind of what we do,” Lee said. “So if you can help another mom not worry as much, then you do it.”

Campisano told "Today" she feels she can never repay Lee for her generosity.

“Noelle is a little woman,” Campisano said. “I hope that she realizes how phenomenal women are, and how much love and generosity there is available to her, not just as an infant, but throughout her life.”

Watch the full video here.