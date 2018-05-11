SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church on Friday issued a statement saying a legal analysis it commissioned into the medical marijuana initiative being considered in Utah "raises grave concerns about this initiative and the serious adverse consequences that could follow if it were adopted."

The full statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is as follows:

"The proposed Utah Medical Marijuana Initiative is a matter of great controversy in this state. The negative effects and consequences of marijuana use on individuals, families and society at large are well-known. There are also those who claim that it has medicinal benefits for those in some circumstances.

"Accordingly, the church asked a Salt Lake City law firm for a legal analysis of the proposed initiative to be submitted to the voters next fall. We wanted to know what the initiative would actually do, if adopted. The law firm's memorandum with its analysis follows. That memorandum raises grave concerns about this initiative and the serious adverse consequences that could follow if it were adopted. We invite all to read the attached memorandum and to make their own judgment."

The 31-point analysis referred to by the LDS Church, completed by the Salt Lake law firm Kirton McConkie, can be viewed here.

The analysis contends that the initiative would require the state "to destroy records of cannabis sales after 60 days, which will hamper law enforcement."

It also raises concerns about where Utahns would buy marijuana, saying that "as far as we can determine, marijuana would be the only serious controlled substance in Utah sold for alleged medicinal purposes without a prescription and outside of licensed pharmacies."

Under the initiative, the Kirton McConkie analysis says, illnesses that would qualify a person for a medical cannabis card include "conditions that are difficult to diagnose and can afflict many people in varying degrees, such as 'chronic pain,' which by some estimates includes over 15 (percent) of the population."

The document outlines concerns that a large amount of marijuana could be recommended by a small group of doctors, claiming that about 70 percent of such recommendations in Colorado have been made by fewer than 15 physicians.

The report also states it is worried that the initiative "doesn't require physicians .... to have any training or experience with the effects of marijuana."

The analysis also contends that research from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "reveals that marijuana usage among children ... is generally significantly higher in states that have legalized recreational and medicinal use."

Supporters of the initiative have argued that it is one of the most conservative medical marijuana measures in the United States in terms of what types of marijuana use it allows and how an ill person can qualify for it.

In a response to the LDS Church statement Friday, Utah Patients Coalition director DJ Schanz said "current law has 'serious adverse consequences' for thousands of sick patients who are either illegally using cannabis to improve their health, or those who want to but suffer to obey the law."

"Our tightly controlled proposal — one of the most conservative in the country — preserves the doctor-patient relationship and ensures that those who need this God-given plant for medicinal purposes can use it without fear of criminal punishment."

Schanz has previously said the measure is based on sound research from around the world, indicating marijuana is a safe and medically beneficial substance.

This story will be updated.