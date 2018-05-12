As a former preschool teacher, I can speak firsthand to the link between nutrition and learning. For a number of years, I ran a preschool for The Road Home shelter downtown. On any given day we would have 20-60 children in the preschool.

When I first started, I noticed that many of the children had behavioral issues such as hitting, selfishness and tantrums. There was one girl in particular who exhibited those behaviors. One day, I was giving out cheese snacks and she started following me, like a baby bird, begging for more. I decided to give her as much food as she wanted, and something miraculous happened. She became well-behaved.

I tried it the next day with the same result. We brought in more donated food, fed all the children, and just as with the little girl, their behavior improved too. It turns out these children didn't have behavioral issues. They were hungry.

After this experience, I tried the "Food Stamp Challenge" where I attempted to live on $1.40 per meal for a week (the average benefit per person). It was haunting. I began to feel like the children from the shelter — fatigued, unhappy, short-tempered and depressed.

After these experiences, I realized how critical nutrition is for learning and how vital it is that we protect and expand the food stamp program. Eighty percent of Utah food stamp recipients live in households with children. Studies show that if families are low on food, the parents will go without so their children can eat. No one should have to make that choice.

Feeding those in need is critically important. I urge our elected leaders to focus on strengthening and expanding food stamps to create opportunity, make sure all Americans can make ends meet and provide all our children with a bright future.

Ashley Hoopes

Salt Lake City