I am one who is always complaining about government and how slowly things happen. A recent edition of the Wall Street Journal featured a picture of our Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean President Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Then, I saw a picture of President Donald Trump with the released prisoners from North Korea on the cover of The New York Times.

This is astounding news. It gives me hope that the 21st century will be the best century in world history. And it gives me great hope that Trump is growing in his role as president of the United States.

The president was much criticized for his tough talk toward North Korea, but it seems to have worked. And now he is making the same tough approach with Iran. Based on what I know, I would have preferred the U.S. stay in the Iran deal, but the president has much better information than I do. Based on his success in North Korea, he might pull off a similar feat in Iran.

The diplomatic community and the national press are having a hard time adjusting to Trump’s style, but his success this last week is very impressive to me. Remember that one year ago both sides were talking about launching missiles against one another, so we can be thankful that the Korean situation has developed so quickly and so positively. Sometimes things do work out. We have a great country, and we are blessed with good leadership. I hope some of the national press will begin giving Trump more credit, and I hope he will simultaneously do fewer tweets and off-the-cuff statements. He is doing a great job in foreign policy.

However, we seem just stalemated in other areas.

Trump and members and candidates for the House and Senate continue to posture on the immigration issue, but nothing seems to get done. Why? Interestingly enough, the official position of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pro-immigration and family. I do not know the weight of these statements, but in an official statement dated Jan. 26, 2018, the church said the priority starts with love and care for all and that a sensible path offering hope to so-called “Dreamers” is appropriate.

The position of the church is about what most congressional Democrats advocate. Congressional Republicans also advocate this, but they want to build a wall and secure our borders simultaneously. Congressional Democrats have fiercely opposed building a wall. I wrote in an earlier column that Trump ran on a platform of building a wall, and he was elected by the American people. A lot of experts agree with him on the wall.

So to solve this, there will have to be a legislative compromise. Otherwise, we will just wallow along in indecision for years. The legislative compromise I have proposed is to give Trump his wall and have a path of citizenship for the Dreamers and the people who are here with families. That would mean not voting out members of Congress who vote for a compromise. “He voted for the law” or “she didn’t vote for the law” would make easy attack ads. Citizens need to call their representatives and tell them they support taking action on immigration.

Making a compromise is something we have lost the ability to do.

Trump has proposed a compromise to Congress that includes the wall and making a path to citizenship to those people here with families.

So, to members of Congress: We want you to make a compromise and create a working immigration system. We will not vote you out of office for voting on a compromise even though it will have things in it that some of us won’t like.

Trump must now lead that compromise, as he has so splendidly led the Korean deal; a leader needs some followers. He has shown that members of Congress should find him worthy of following, and voters should not punish any side of a compromise by giving in to short attack ads. We are a great country and we can do it.