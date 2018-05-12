I am writing to comment on the May 7 front-page story: "Plane, oil deals at risk in pullout of Iran deal." I guess it's probably pretty easy to take stories off the wire from Associated Press and move them to the newspaper. In my opinion, the article was very biased against the United States pulling out of the Iran deal.

It's true that some companies would lose some business if we pulled out. There are much more important issues to consider. These issues include the safety of Israel, other countries in the Middle East and America. I wish I had room to include all of the issues.

A long list of watchdog groups have verified the liberal bias of the Associated Press. I would sincerely ask your newspaper to do their own research instead of relying on Associated Press for much of your news.

Brian Carlson

Farmington