Peaceful nations don’t need a “deal” with other nations to ensure they don’t develop nuclear weapons that, because of their ties to terrorism and other unsavory characters, threaten world peace.

Sure enough, soon after President Trump announced the United States would back out of the 2015 deal negotiated by President Obama, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran felt free to restart its nuclear program.

Little had changed, in other words, during those three years, except that Iran had agreed to delay its weapons program in return for the money it received from the end to sanctions.

The primary goal of despots always is to preserve power. Typically, they don’t sign onto deals unless they further that aim.

Meanwhile, tensions between Israel and Iranian forces assembled in Syria have ignited. Iran’s stated intention of destroying Israel was not deterred in the least by Obama’s deal.

And so, while it’s true that the nuclear deal did delay Iran’s push to develop into a nuclear threat, it did not solve the Iranian problem.

And, at least in the United States, the deal had another enormous flaw. It never was confirmed by two-thirds of the Senate, as the Constitution requires in order for a deal to become a binding treaty. That “advice and consent” in Article II, Section 2, is not a meaningless set of words. It is there to keep presidents from becoming kings who enter into deals and alliances with other nations without the consent of the people, through their representatives.

For much the same reason, the founders placed the power to declare war in the hands of Congress. That, too, has been ignored with impunity by recent presidents.

The nation is ill served when the Constitution is ignored. In this case, a “deal” with Iran was good only as long as the president who negotiated it remained in power. A treaty would not so easily be dissolved.

And the deal may have a negative effect on negotiations with North Korea. Foreign nations not familiar with the nuances of the U.S. Constitution may see the current president’s decision as a signal the U.S. can’t be trusted. Indeed, that is true when it comes to deals that don’t have the force of law inherent with treaties. They become representative of little more than one president’s desires.

That said, we are curious as to what Mr. Trump intends to do next with Iran. He already has said he is reinstating sanctions that had crippled the Iranian economy before 2015, and which may have a limited effect given the money Iran has accessed during the duration of the deal. He also has threatened Iran with dire consequences should it resume a nuclear weapons program.

Trump also has talked of ending Iran’s aid to terrorism worldwide and its threat to the Middle East, an obvious reference to Israel.

But how? All of this needs to be organized into a recognizable and achievable policy, and it needs the support of allies who opposed Trump’s decision to revoke the deal.

Regime change is the only certain solution. But the United States is unlikely to change the regime in Iran without massive and brutal military action, and that should be out of the question.

The president should identify short-term goals that keep the entire array of Iranian threats at bay. And if he negotiates a new treaty, it must be done with the advice and consent of the Senate, which would give it lasting authority.