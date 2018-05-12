BLANDING — The San Juan County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on Monday, June 11, to select candidates for a vacancy in the Blanding Justice Court.

The meeting will begin at noon in the Blanding City Council Room, 50 W. 100 South.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and refinements or improvements to the system. Comments will be accepted until 12:30 p.m. Following the public hearing, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to select a slate of three to five candidates for the vacancy created when Judge William Walker resigned at the end of January.

Individuals interested in appearing before the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting should contact Melisse Stiglich at 801-578-3844 to request an appointment. Information on the Justice Court Nominating Commission members is available at www.utcourts.gov.