Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper wants to split California into three states.

But, according to a new Bloomberg report, Draper faces mighty tough odds to accomplish that feat.

As the Deseret News reported back in October, Draper’s proposal to split the state into thirds passed “its first hurdle” when he filed paperwork that allowed him to seek signatures to qualify for this year’s ballot.

The plan would divide California into three states — Southern California, Northern California and California. Each would have equal population and wealth, according to The New York Times’ report on Draper’s plan.

Draper originally called for California to split into six states in 2014, The Los Angeles Times reported. He spent close to $4.9 million to collect signatures for that proposal, but he didn't get enough to qualify for that year’s ballot.

In this year's plan, Draper expects the smaller California states would be run by more efficient local governments. Education, safety, health care and infrastructure would all improve as taxes drop for each state.

Draper says he's gathered at least 600,000 signatures for the proposal. He only needed about 300,000 to get it on the November ballot. He will need to have the signatures verified by June 13.

“My goal is to get it on the ballot, and then it is up to Californians to see the beauty of a new empowerment and run with it,’’ Draper said in an email to Bloomberg.

But Draper still faces tremendous obstacles if he’s to get everything approved. Specifically, Bloomberg listed five hurdles he’ll have to conquer.

The last time a state split was during the Civil War, when West Virginia split from Virginia. But it happened amid much chaos. And there is no clear process on how states can split apart. Republicans may not approve. Congress would likely need to support the measure. But because California voters tend to lean Democrat, the split would just add more Democrats to Congress. Draper’s 2014 attempt to split the state shows he hasn’t been successful in the past. Some California residents want to exit the country in general, which means some may vote down the measure. You can read more on this idea — called Calexit — here. California’s various counties would have to unite, even though many of them have varied opinions. For example, several counties in the far north of California want to leave the state to become “Jefferson” (Seriously. Read about that here). It’s unlikely they’d move to make a new California if they’re forced to band with the Bay Area and Sacramento.

You can read more about these hurdles at Bloomberg.