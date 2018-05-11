SALT LAKE CITY — The former commander of the Juab County Jail has filed a wrongful termination suit against the county and the sheriff.

Lynn McAffee contends when he was fired, his right to due process was violated and he was illegally retaliated against for being a whistleblower after raising concerns about Juab County Sheriff Doug Anderson, according to the civil lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court.

The lawsuit also names Mike Seely, county human resources director, as a defendant.

McAffee was hired in 2015 to be the jail commander in Nephi. Shortly after taking his new position, the jail received a "failing evaluation" from the Department of Corrections Inmate Placement Program, according to the lawsuit.

"The evaluation determined that the jail failed to meet minimum standards. For example, while reviewing jail closed circuit video, the auditors observed a jailer who slept during his shift and failed to conduct required checks on inmates," the lawsuit says.

McAffee contends he fixed the deficiencies at the jail. But the lawsuit also noted that in doing so, he "implemented difficult and often conflicting orders from Sheriff Anderson given the staffing and budget available to the jail."

The lawsuit contends that on one occasion, Anderson "caused delay and confusion" and "seriously affected the morale" of deputies by not following through on a promise to help improve the transportation of prisoners.

"Sheriff Anderson made other dishonest and disruptive decisions and statements through Lt. McAfee’s employment at Juab County. In fact, the sheriff’s conflicting decisions and denial of those decisions was well-known through the county and within law enforcement," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit mentions two specific incidents that allegedly elevated the tensions between Anderson and McAffee.

In one case, McAffee spoke out against a plan to send 11 corrections officers to Utah Peace Officers Standard and Training for full law enforcement certification. He had concerns over the budget as well as fears of losing officers to other agencies, the lawsuit states. During ensuing discussions on the topic, McAffee said he was accused of disrespecting the sheriff.

McAffee also had concerns about gender discrimination and stereotyping against two female lieutenants at the jail, according to the lawsuit.

"Following the sheriff’s example, other officers openly and freely made various negative and discriminatory comments about female employees," the lawsuit claims.

The alleged harassment eventually prompted McAffee to go to Seely. McAffee believed Seely was going to launch an investigation into the sheriff's conduct. But later, McAffee received a letter from the county dismissing his complaints "because he did not have standing to file a grievance and (Seely) threatened his employment by 'counseling (Lt. McAfee) to carefully re-evaluate (his) loyalty to the sheriff, chief deputy sheriff and to Juab County,'" the lawsuit states. "Incredibly, Mr. Seely '(found) that failure to provide due process is not a violation of Juab County policy.'"

McAffee was fired on Nov. 6, 2017.

"The sheriff told Lt. McAfee that he 'had a lot of evidence to back up the termination' and that 'everyone, unanimously agreed,'" according to the suit. "Sheriff Anderson explained to Lt. McAfee that he was being terminated without cause because he was an 'at-will' employee."

McAffee contends he became a merit employee after his first-year when his probation period was over.

"The county took adverse action against Lt. McAfee when it pressured him to go along with policies and actions he opposed, targeted him with an investigation, tried to manufacture a charge of dishonesty with a second investigation, and when it terminated his employment," according to the suit.

Calls placed to Anderson and the Juab County Attorney's Office for comment were not immediately returned.