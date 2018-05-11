OGDEN — Several members of the Standard-Examiner's news staff are being laid off, including top leadership.

Executive editor Greg Halling and managing editor Anne Christnovich both confirmed on Twitter that they were among those being laid off.

The clock my father built for me. It was the last thing I removed from the walls in my office today at the @standardex, and it will be the first thing I put up wherever I land next. #becausejournalism pic.twitter.com/DrlxUhusAc — (((Greg Halling))) (@ghalling) May 10, 2018

An employee at the newspaper who wished not to be named confirmed that publisher Brandon Erlacher was among those being laid off. Two reporters and a photographer are also losing their jobs, according to the employee and a former employee with knowledge of the situation.

Halling said on Twitter that there were also "three open newsroom positions that won't be filled." Those positions were recently vacated and include two reporter jobs, the sources told the Deseret News.

Multiple calls to West Virginia-headquartered Ogden Newspapers, which owns the Standard-Examiner, were not immediately returned.

The newspaper chain, which previously had no relation to the city of Ogden despite its name, announced a little more than two weeks ago that it had purchased the Standard-Examiner. Ogden Newspapers also owns the Daily Herald, based in Provo.

On Twitter, Christnovich urged a reader who was angry with the layoffs not to boycott the newspaper, saying "this was a decision made *above* the publisher of the paper at the corporate level."

Halling also urged against the idea of a boycott, tweeting, "Let's not hurt those who remain."

"They're part of a newsroom we built together," he tweeted, "We need to make sure they survive this and do the best they can for a community that still needs journalism."

Christnovich said in another tweet that the Standard-Examiner is "a small, talented staff capable of mighty work. I'll sorely miss working with these incredible people."

Standard-Examiner environment reporter Leia Larsen said on Twitter 44 people worked in the newsroom when she began working there four years ago, but only 18 people work in that same space today.

"Journalism matters. Please subscribe to your local paper," Larsen tweeted.