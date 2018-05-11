CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Visitors will pay a bit more to enter the monument and camp there when it opens for the season on Friday, May 25.

The cost of a seven-day pass will be $7 instead of $6. Annual passes will cost $30 (up $5), and camping permits will increase $4 to $24 per night.

Entrance fees are not charged to those under 16 years of age or holders of annual passes, which may be obtained at National Park Service units nationwide.

The National Park Service is raising fees at sites across the country to help pay for more than $11 billion in growing maintenance projects.