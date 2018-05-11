The Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names in the United States for the past year.

Emma topped the girls' list for the fourth straight year.

Meanwhile, Liam topped the list for boys, bumping Noah from the top spot.

Michael fell out of the top 10 for the first time since World War II. Similarly, Emily left the top 10 for girls, where it has been a staple since 1990.

New names among the top 10 are Amelia, Evelyn, Logan and Oliver.

Interestingly, the names Sophia and Sofia were both in the top 15 for girls because of their different spellings. If combined, they would defeat Emma for the top spot, according to The Mercury News.

Here’s a look at the full top 10 for boys and girls:

Boys:

Liam

Noah

William

James

Logan

Benjamin

Mason

Elijah

Oliver

Jacob

Girls:

Emma

Olivia

Ava

Isabella

Sophia

Mia

Charlotte

Amelia

Evelyn

Abigail

Other notes:

The Mercury News also highlighted names at the bottom of the list, including Capone, Vedder, Remedy and Suede for boys, and Mercury, Saturn and Eclipse for girls, among many others.

The Huffington Post pointed out that the name Donald saw no change in 2017 despite Donald Trump being president. Donald fell 45 spots in 2016, though.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Melania, which is the name of the first lady, finished fifth on a list of names increasing in popularity. Other names on that list included Ensey, Dream and Oaklyn.