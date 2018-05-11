SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power customers will see a decrease in their bills beginning this month as a result of federal tax legislation passed by Congress in December.

According to Chris Parker, director of the Utah Division of Public Utilities, the Public Service Commission approved federal tax savings filed by the utility company, which will provide an ongoing annual $61 million credit to Utah ratepayers. According to the division, customers will save 3.45 percent — or $32 — per year on average.

The credit will remain until it is included in Rocky Mountain Power's next general rate case. For the remainder of 2018, that credit will be slightly higher to reflect Rocky Mountain Power's tax savings between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Rocky Mountain Power will file an update with the Public Service Commission in June that could result in additional savings for Utah customers.