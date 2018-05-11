Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t win the Stanley Cup, but he just showed off his hockey skills against former NHL stars.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Putin played on a “Legends of Hockey” team this week alongside former National Hockey League stars like Pavel Bure and Slava Fetisov.

The other team included amateur players, a governor and a pro-Putin billionaire.

Putin’s team, unsurprisingly, won 12-7.

Putin called his opponents a “wonderful example” for the Russian people.

"Thanks to you, millions of people make a choice in favor of a healthy lifestyle," he said, according to ESPN.

Putin himself scored five goals in the victory. Putin was not defended tightly in the game, which is widely broadcast around Russian state TV and media.

Watch below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRgFEYhOqIk

But the five goals represent “a worrying trend” for the Russian president, according to The Guardian. Putin plays on the “Legends of Hockey” team all the time and often has better showings.

Last year, for example, he notched seven goals. He also fell over on his backside during last year’s game, which drew instant roasting on Twitter.

In 2015, he scored eight goals.

This may mean Putin’s “hopes of playing professionally now appear to be slipping,” according to The Guardian.

According to New York Magazine, Putin has played in the annual exhibition game since 2012. He wins a lot and scores even more.

“He’s dominated each every time he’s suited up, which is easy when your opponents are scared to play defense,” the magazine wrote.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Xg9r2B4-do