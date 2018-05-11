PROVO — A Provo man who police say participated in a fight club with teenagers was charged Friday with child abuse.

The third-degree felony was filed in 4th District Court against Misifoa Tautofi Seui Matagi, 21.

Matagi "recklessly assaulted a 16-year-old male student at the Provo Canyon School as part of an unofficial 'fight club' where staff and students would 'body' each other up by hitting their torsos with their fists with both parties hitting each other," according to charging documents. "The victim had at least two bruises from these assaults, which constitutes serious physical injury."

"This was not just a one time incident. This was not just a beef between the two of them. This was an activity, essentially," said deputy Utah County attorney Craig Johnson.

Provo police conducted an investigation into the fight club. As of Friday, Johnson said the one victim had been identified, but witnesses said "multiple children and multiple adults" were involved. He said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Police have investigated various fight clubs in Utah County over the years. But Johnson hopes if there is a message to be sent, it's that adults can't participate in fights with juveniles even if it's considered to be "mutual combat."

"No matter how it got set up, the adult has the larger responsiblity here to not engage in that kind of action," he said. "When adults have these opportunities or options in front of them, they need to be the bigger person and say, 'You know what? This activity is inappropriate for adults to engage in with anyone under 18.'"