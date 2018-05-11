“Solo: A Star Wars Story” had its world premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, and the reviews are pouring in over Twitter.
Full media reviews cannot be posted until May 15 at 2 p.m., according to Variety. But those who saw the film shared their thoughts on social media.
Overall, the film received mixed-to-favorable reviews. Many of the fans’ issues involved the movie’s story, which was deemed predictable by some and rough by others. There was also a common theme among reviewers that the film takes too long to get moving.
But fans said the film is full of love, winks to older "Star Wars" films and has plenty of charm.
Fans praised all the actors in the film, including Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emma Clarke as Qi’ra and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s robot L3.
See the Twitter reviews below.
“Solo” will appreciate the strong reviews since its development was embroiled in chaos. Ehrenreich, reportedly needed on-set acting lessons, according to The Guardian. And veteran filmmaker Ron Howard replaced the film’s original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, midway through the process.