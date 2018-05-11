“Solo: A Star Wars Story” had its world premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, and the reviews are pouring in over Twitter.

Full media reviews cannot be posted until May 15 at 2 p.m., according to Variety. But those who saw the film shared their thoughts on social media.

Overall, the film received mixed-to-favorable reviews. Many of the fans’ issues involved the movie’s story, which was deemed predictable by some and rough by others. There was also a common theme among reviewers that the film takes too long to get moving.

But fans said the film is full of love, winks to older "Star Wars" films and has plenty of charm.

Fans praised all the actors in the film, including Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emma Clarke as Qi’ra and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s robot L3.

See the Twitter reviews below.

#SoloAStarWarsStory has a bit of a rough start, but it was a blast of of an adventure. And yes, Donald Glover steals the movie! But you already knew that. pic.twitter.com/4SGiq6tDmQ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 11, 2018

So, I was REALLY worried about #SoloAStarWarsStory but those concerns are totally laid to rest. A movie for fans AND those totally fresh to the Star Wars franchise. Heart, humor and a Falcon full of top notch action. From a worry to a favorite. Very, very happy! pic.twitter.com/VhvBSDFvjE — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 11, 2018

WOW! #SoloAStarWarsStory! I felt like I was watching a @StarWars movie again. So many great moments for the fans AND surprises.. I’ve got the feels after this one...MORE than #InfinityWar. — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 11, 2018

Solo is straight-up overflowing with winks, but lots of great action. And just when I was thinking, “There’s no way to spoil this movie,” well — enjoy that bit. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) May 11, 2018

ALDEN EHRENREREICH IS HAN SOLO! The movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace! #SoloPremiere #SoloAStarWarsStory #Solomovie — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3... well we’ll talk about that later. 😃 #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich as Han totally grew on me. And @donaldglover as Lando was such a delight. But I left the film yearning to see the version that Chris Miller and Phil Lord would've made. #SoloAStarWarsStory #SoloMovie #SoloPremiere — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

#Solo thoughts: Blast.💥 Like the Falcon, a few rough edges getting there, but I thought @RealRonHoward pulled it off as neatly as a Wookiee removes arms. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 11, 2018

There’s some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory was a mostly fun adventure and solid performances but with a predictable story. Never will be one of my favorite #StarWars movies but I enjoyed enough of it. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) May 11, 2018

“Solo” will appreciate the strong reviews since its development was embroiled in chaos. Ehrenreich, reportedly needed on-set acting lessons, according to The Guardian. And veteran filmmaker Ron Howard replaced the film’s original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, midway through the process.