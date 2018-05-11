Here’s a look at the news for May 11.

Is the Great Salt Lake … still a lake?

The water of the Great Salt Lake is in decline.

According to the Deseret News, the Friends of the Great Salt Lake hosted a three-day forum at the University of Utah to provide an in-depth look into challenges the lake faces.

The lake, which delivers about $1.3 billion in economic output, is in trouble, according to the group, after it fell to its lowest level in history at 4,191 feet.

“A report from Utah State University shows the waters of the Great Salt Lake have been reduced 48 percent since the arrival of pioneers. Its levels have dropped 11 feet since 1847,” according to the Deseret News.

Pluralsight aims to grow valuation with upcoming IPO

Details about Pluralsight's initial public offering were made public this week. The stock sale could generate $228 million and raise the valuation to $1.5 million, according to the Deseret News.

The company’s current S-1 filing calls for 20.7 million shares with a price of $10 to $12 per share.

The stock could go live May 17, according to “a mildly cryptic media invite that indicates company CEO Aaron Skonnard will be in New York City, and available for interviews, on that date,” the Deseret News reported.

The company can’t make media statements about the IPO ahead of its stock offering.

Violent crime is up in Utah

A new report from the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification released Thursday found violent crime is on the rise in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

The total number of violent crimes jumped more than 17 percent in 2016, including a 42 percent rise in homicides and a 19 percent jump in aggravated assaults.

The report said there were about 77 homicides in the state in 2016, with more than 50 percent of those deaths coming from a pistol, rifle or other firearm.

“The upward trend of crime in our state is concerning,” Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires said.

Iran condemns Israeli air strikes

Iran has condemned Israel for a series of strikes it launched on what Israel called Iranian military infrastructure in Syria, according to BBC News.

The Iranian foreign ministry called the attacks a “blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty,” according to BBC News.

"Iran strongly condemns... (Israel's) attacks on Syria,” a foreign ministry spokesman said. “The international community's silence encourages Israel's aggression. Syria has every right to defend itself.”

Israel sent the missiles after 20 strikes were made on Israeli military positions. Israel believes Iran carried out those attacks, but Iran hasn’t confirmed or denied it attacked Israel.

