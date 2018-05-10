PROVO — An Eagle Mountain man who police say hosted "sleepovers" for young girls even though he is a registered sex offender was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Johnathon Damion Nixon, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Nixon inappropriately touched the neighbor at least twice from November to February 2017, according to charging documents.

"He admitted to volunteering to host sleepovers for young girls and not telling their parents about his status as a registered sex offender," the charges state.

Police say Nixon denied molesting the girl but said he liked "to wrestle with her." He also told officers he had a "love feeling" for the child, has "lust problems" when he sees young girls and agreed that the girl "would not just make up a story like this out of nowhere," the charges state.

The charges against him rise to the level of aggravated sexual abuse because he has a prior conviction of unlawful sexual activity with a minor from 2006, according to the charges.